Quinley Quezada came on as a late substitute in Chiba's win. Photo courtesy of the JEF United Chiba Ladies.

National team stars Quinley Quezada and Sarina Bolden saw their teams get contrasting results in Japan's WE League, Monday.

Quezada came in as a late substitute as the JEF United Chiba Ladies held on for a 1-0 victory against Sanfrecce Hiroshima Regina at the Fukuda Denshi Arena.

Chiba Remina found the back of the net for JEF United in the 58th minute, and was replaced by Quezada 30 minutes later.

The result gave JEF United 19 points from five wins, four draws, and four losses, keeping them in fifth place in the league table.

Meanwhile, Bolden and Chifure AS Elfen Saitama absorbed a heartbreaking 3-2 loss against the MHI Urawa Reds, Monday at the Kumagaya Athletic Stadium.

Sarina Bolden and Chifure AS Elfen Saitama gave up a late winner against the Urawa Reds. Photo courtesy of Chifure AS Elfen Saitama.

Urawa's Yuka Sugasawa scored twice in three minutes to give her team a 2-0 lead, but goals from Chika Kato and Hikaru Yumura in the 62nd and 77th got Saitama back in the game.

Bolden entered the match in the 76th as a substitute for Kozue Satoguchi. The Filipina was given a yellow card in the 88th minute for a foul.

A minute later, Urawa broke the hearts of Saitama as Yu Endo scored the match-winner at the death.

Saitama currently have eight points on one win, five draws, and seven defeats. They sit at the bottom of the table.

Quezada and Chiba will be back in action on Sunday against Nojima Stella Kanagawa Sagamihara, while Bolden and Saitama take on the Albirex Niigata Ladies on Saturday.