PBA: Brickman hopes Meralco wins both 3x3, 5-on-5 titles

MANILA, Philippines -- Jason Brickman is making another pitstop in his unconventional journey to the PBA.

The Filipino-American guard did not qualify for the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft after failing to submit his citizenship requirements, but still found his way into the league through its newly-formed 3x3 division. The 29-year-old will play for Meralco in the upcoming 3x3 season, which will run concurrent to the PBA's 5-on-5 conferences.

"We're looking forward to seeing his brand of basketball up close. He's a veteran playmaker who's proven himself internationally and we're excited to have him on board," Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo said of Brickman.

For the Fil-Am guard, the 3x3 division is a welcome opportunity, even as he is still determined to make his way into the PBA in the future.

"I thought that it was a great opportunity to play for Meralco — a great organization in the PBA — and get a chance to play in front of the fans here in the Philippines," said Brickman.

"Hopefully it can lead to me one day playing in the PBA 5-on-5. I thought it was just a great opportunity to be a part of this new league," he added.

Brickman was playing in the Israeli Basketball Premier League and had offers from two teams there when Meralco came calling.

He immediately grabbed the opportunity to play in PBA 3x3, knowing that it will bring him one step closer towards his PBA dream.

But Brickman stressed that he's not just treating the 3x3 division as a stepping stone. The veteran point guard made it clear that he has lofty goals for the Meralco team once they start competing.

"I want to do whatever I can to help the team and the organization win in the 3x3," he said. "I want to represent the Bolts as best as I can and hopefully we can win both the 5x5 and the 3x3."

"I think that's a great goal to have going into this season."

Meralco had a breakthrough campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, making it all the way to the semifinals before losing to eventual champions Barangay Ginebra in a thrilling five-game series that was not decided until the final buzzer.

They added a solid draft class headed by ninth overall pick Alvin Pasaol, giving the team another dimension on offense ahead of the new PBA season.

With the new restrictions due to rising COVID-19 cases, it remains to be seen when the PBA can officially open its All-Filipino Conference -- and by extension, its first 3x3 conference. The league is still hopeful that it can start by April.

For Brickman, regardless of when they start, he is eagerly waiting for the day that he can finally play in front of the Filipino fans again.

"I'm just grateful to be here, and hopefully I can help Meralco to win the title in the 3x3, and I'm hoping it can lead to me playing in the PBA 5x5 one day. I'm very grateful to be here," he said.

Brickman played collegiate basketball for Long Island University, where he became one of just four players in NCAA Division 1 history to register 1,000 career assists. From there, he played in Europe before taking his talents to the ASEAN Basketball League. Most recently, Brickman signed to play for Alab Pilipinas before the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped the ABL season last year.

