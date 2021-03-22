NBA: Justin Holiday 3-pointer lifts Pacers past Heat in OT

Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers high fives teammate Justin Holiday #8 during the game against the Indiana Pacers on January 12, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Noah Graham, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Justin Holiday made the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:32 left in overtime, leading the Indiana Pacers past the host Miami Heat 109-106 on Sunday afternoon.

Indiana made three 3-pointers in overtime: two by Holiday and one by Malcolm Brogdon. Caris LeVert added a mid-range jumper with 48 seconds left to give Indiana a 109-106 lead.

For Miami, Tyler Herro missed a 3-pointer that could've tied the score with 30 seconds left, and Jimmy Butler was off on a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Heat lost their third straight game, including two in three days to the Pacers.

Butler also missed a key free throw toward the end of regulation.

Domantas Sabonis, who ranks second in the NBA with 31 double-doubles, fouled out with just 16 seconds elapsed in overtime. But he still led the Pacers in points (17) and rebounds (11).

Watch more in iWantTFC

Indiana's Myles Turner, who entered the game leading the NBA with 3.4 blocks per game, swatted five shots for the second straight contest. He also had 16 points.

Brogdon had 12 points and a game-high 10 assists.

Miami's Bam Adebayo had a game-high 29 points to go with 10 rebounds. Butler had 21 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

But the Heat shot just 9-of-37 on 3-pointers (24.3 percent).

Indiana shot 15-for-45 on 3-pointers (33.3 percent).

Trevor Ariza, acquired from Oklahoma City on Wednesday, scored his first points as a member of the Heat. He had five points in 19 minutes.

Goran Dragic, the leader of Miami's second unit who scored 16 points on Friday, sat out on Sunday due to back spasms.

Early on, there were six lead changes and five tie scores before the Pacers emerged with a 32-26 first-quarter lead.

There were six more lead changes in the second before Indiana took control, securing a 57-49 first-half lead.

Miami started the third quarter with a 9-0 run, taking a 58-57 lead. But Indiana ended the period on a 7-0 run and went into the fourth leading 79-70.

Miami rallied in the fourth and had a chance to take the lead with 12 seconds left as Butler was granted two free throws. But Butler, after making the first, missed the second. Indiana then had a chance to win the game, but LeVert missed a mid-range jumper at the buzzer.

LeVert, however, made up for that miss in overtime.



RELATED VIDEO: