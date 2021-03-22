Enlisted athletes to get special citation in PSA Awards

MANILA, Philippines -- For doing their share to help the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes who are also enlisted personnel will be given a special recognition in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards Night this Saturday.

Several athletes answered the call of duty during the pandemic and served as frontliners.

Among them are Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Nikko Huelgas and Claire Adorna of triathlon, and volleyball coaches Dante Alinsunurin and Kungfu Reyes. Volleyball players Jessie Lopez, Ranran Abdilla, and Jovielyn Gonzaga also helped in the frontlines.

Huelgas, 29, was even given a military merit medal by the Philippine Air Force for his immediate response in helping out Filipinos during the early part of the pandemic.

In appreciation of their efforts, the athlete-frontliners will be given a special recognition by the PSA during its virtual Awards Night, scheduled for March 27.

The special citation is part of the 2020 honor roll of the country's oldest media organization, headed by president Tito S. Talao, sports editor of Manila Bulletin.

Pro golfer Yuka Saso will join Huelgas and Co. during the awards rite as top recipient of the prestigious Athlete of the Year award.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino is the recipient of the President’s Award, while PBA commissioner Willie Marcial will be bestowed with the Executive of the Year honor.

Sports pillars former Gintong Alay project director Jose A. Romasanta, ex-PBA Commissioner Renauld "Sonny" Barrios, and the late ambassador and basketball godfather Eduardo ‘Danding’ Cojuangco will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, while to be cited as major awardees are 2020 world boxing champions Johnriel Casimero and Pedro Taduran, along with young, world-ranked netter Alex Eala.

Citations will also be given to 20 personalities and entities as well as the Manok ng Bayan award for boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.