Boxing: Magsayo wants to impress in ring return to get title shot

MANILA -- World-ranked featherweight prospect Mark Magsayo is scheduled to square off against veteran Pablo Cruz in a fight card that includes fellow Filipino Jerwin Ancajas.

A dominant victory against the Houston-based Cruz this April 10 might land the Freddie Roach-trained Magsayo a possible world title shot.

"Kundisyon na kundisyon na akong lumaban kasi since November pa ko nagte-training e," Magsayo said in an online presser with Ancajas and MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons on Monday.

While he sees an even match between him and Cruz, Magsayo noted that there are loopholes in Cruz's style he can take advantage of.

"Lagi kasi siyang nagmo-move forward. Kaya ang usapan namin ni Coach Freddie i-knockout natin e," said the 25-year-old native of Bohol.

The last time Magsayo fought was in October 2020 when he hammered out a split-decision win over Rigoberto Hermosillo.

He will be joining Ancajas in a stacked Premier Boxing Champions show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

"Kung papalarin ako sa darating na laban at manalo tayo, sana mabigyan na ako ng world title fight," said Magsayo. "Pagbutihin na lang natin at ipakita natin ang galing ng Pilipino."

