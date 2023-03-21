Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Veteran player Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers are still unsure if the team captain could suit up in the finals of the PVL All-Filipino Conference 2023.

The Cool Smashers booked a Finals berth on Tuesday after trouncing the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in Game 2 of their semifinal series, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

And Valdez had to watch her teammates do it from the sidelines, as she is still recovering from her right knee injury.

“I’m very proud of them. Kasi, for the past months, I've been on the sideline lang watching them training and prepare for games. I can see how they worked hard, they workled smart in practices. I’m just very very happy to see this actual na in-apply talaga nila. I’m very proud of them talaga,” Valdez told the reporters.

But the multi-awarded spiker declined to give a categorical answer if she can finally see action in the championship series.

According to Valdez, the decision is up to her doctor. But if she has her way, she would love to help her teammates defend their All-Filipino title.

“I’m really praying to recover as soon as possible also. Grabe yung support system from my team, from our management outside, also rehab. I’m really, really praying na mas makatulong pa tayo sa ibang paraan, hopefully soon. Now, that’s all I'm gonna say. We really have to wait for my doctor’s approval,” she explained.

Valdez said she is raring to go back inside the court once she gets a greenlight from her doctor after missing all the games of Creamline in the current conference.

“I will always fight for the team, be it inside the court, nasa bench or nasan man. I’m really, really, willing to do whatever it takes para mas makatulong din sa team. Sabi ko nga kanina, dati sobrang excited ko pumunta sa games, hindi yun nawawala kahit hindi ako naglalaro,” she continued.

“Sobrang excited ko ding manood, mapanood sila. Hopefully, soon kahit papaano makapaglaro na rin ako.”

Last month, the Creamline skipper underwent a procedure to help in her recovery.

The Cool Smashers will await the result of the do-or-die game between Petro Gazz Angels and PLDT High Speed Hitters for their finals opponent.