FEU-Diliman has won its first ever UAAP boys' volleyball title. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- Far Eastern University (FEU)-Diliman cruised to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-17 triumph over National University (NU) Nazareth School to claim the UAAP Season 85 boys' volleyball championship, Tuesday at the Paco Arena.

This is FEU-Diliman's first-ever title in boys' volleyball, and they secured it by dethroning the Bullpups. It was a come-from-behind triumph for the Baby Tamaraws, who lost in Game 1 before winning the next two games of the best-of-3 series.

Rhodson Du-ot was solid in orchestrating plays for Amet Butuin and Andrei Delicana to help FEU-Diliman emerge triumphant in the do-or-die match.

A Bacolod City native, Du-ot bagged the Finals MVP honors.

"Ibinigay namin 'yung best namin," said Du-ot. "Katulad ng sinabi ko sa kanila na walang makakatalo sa masipag, kaya sinipagan namin hanggang matapos ang laro."

"Ginagawa kong motivation 'yung mga taong sumusuporta sa amin para maging mas malakas," he added.

"Hindi ko nakuha 'yung Best Setter, mas pinatunayan ko sa finals na kayang-kaya kong kunin iyon. Kaya nakuha ko 'yung Finals MVP po," the Grade 11 playmaker added.

FEU-Diliman earlier won the high school football and basketball crowns.

Behind Bituin's heroics, the Baby Tamaraws leveled the series Monday with a 23-25, 25-22, 25-14, 19-25, 15-13.

