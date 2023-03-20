Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan with the championship trophy after her match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus following the women's finals of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, March 19, 2023. Ray Acevedo, EPA-EFE.

PARIS, France -- Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina moved up three places to a career-high ranking of seventh on Monday after winning the prestigious Indian Wells title.

The Kazakh star beat Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday's final to avenge her defeat by the Belarusian earlier this year in the Melbourne showpiece.

She would be higher in the standings if Wimbledon had not been stripped of its ranking points last year for banning Russian and Belarusian players.

Iga Swiatek retains a commanding lead as world number one, despite failing to win a second straight Indian Wells title after a semi-final loss to Rybakina.

WTA top 20

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 9,975 pts

2. Aryna Sabalenka 6,740

3. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5,605

4. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4,990 (+1)

5. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4,976 (-1)

6. Coco Gauff (USA) 4,401

7. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 3,720 (+3)

8. Daria Kasatkina 3,375

9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,360

10. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3,191 (-3)

11. Veronika Kudermetova 2,470

12. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2,377 (+3)

13. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2,324 (+3)

14. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2,276 (-1)

15. Liudmila Samsonova 2,191 (-3)

16. Victoria Azarenka 2,182 (-2)

17. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2,155

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2,005

19. Magda Linette (POL) 1,770 (+2)

20. Donna Vekic (CRO) 1,662 (+3)

