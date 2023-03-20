Golf: Avaricio targets sweep of LPGT's Visayas swing

Chanelle Avaricio in action. Pilipinas Golf Tours Inc/Handout.

MANILA -- Chanelle Avaricio, fresh off an improbable title run in Bacolod, shoots for a sweep of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour's Visayan swing in the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge that starts on Wednesday at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club.

Avaricio rallied from eight strokes down in the final round to nip Sarah Abba by one in last week's Negros Occidental Golf Classic, where she built on last season's prolific campaign.

The Alabama State U product revealed that she is looking beyond campaigning in the Philippines' premier circuit, as she is set to play in the Pattaya Ladies Open in Thailand along with other local standouts next week. She also intends to play in the United States to further sharpen her game.

"I'll play just a couple of tournaments here and head to the Thai LPGA where I have some events coming," said Avaricio. "I will then fly to the US in April to play some tournaments."

Avaricio ruled the Hallow Ridge, Caliraya Springs and Pradera Verde legs in last year's LPGT and saw action in three Thai LPGA events this year. She tied for 43rd in NDSF Ladies Classic and for 50th in the BGC Championship, but missed in the cut in the Thai LPGA Classic.

She rallied for joint 16th in last month's Anvaya Cove International and was heading to another fruitless campaign in Bacolod after trailing Ababa by eight in the final round. But the two-day leader faltered with a 79 and Avaricio gutted out an even-par 70 card to steal the win.

Ababa is now seeking redemption in this week's challenge in Iloilo, while other challengers are tipped to step up in the 54-hole tournament put up by ICTSI.

Three of the country's leading amateurs are also in the hunt, including Rianne Malixi.

Laurea Duque is also all primed for a big rebound after a tied for eighth finish last week, while Mafy Singson, who upstaged the pros at Splendido Taal last year, is ready and eager to make up for her subpar joint 12th effort at Marapara.