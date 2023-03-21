MANILA -- Arellano University swept fellow also-ran Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21, to end its season on a winning note Tuesday in the NCAA women's volleyball tournament at the San Andres Sports Complex.

The Lady Chiefs took one hour and 30 minutes to repulse the Lady Generals and bag their fifth victory in nine matches.

Arellano, which at sixth place failed to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2011, was eliminated by Letran in five sets last Saturday.

Rookie Laika Tudlasan logged 14 points, Nicole Sasuman had two blocks for a 11-point outing and collected eight digs while Moming Padillon chipped in 10 points for the Lady Chiefs.

Krizzia Reyes had 20 points, including three service aces, and nine digs for the Lady Generals, who lost five in a row.

EAC ended up at 1-8 in a tie with Jose Rizal University and San Beda at the bottom of the standings.

Arellano completed a twin kill as it secured the No. 2 ranking in the men's Final Four after outlasting EAC, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17, 17-25, 15-13.

The Chiefs lost their leading scorer Carl Berdal in the second set, but they were able to withstand his absence with Anfernee Curamen, Kim Tan and Ivan Encila delivering the goods.

Curamen and Tan each scored 15 points while Encila, who started from third set onwards had eight points and 16 receptions for Arellano.

Jethro Cabillan had seven blocks for a 14-point outing, Arman Guinto had 11 points, 26 receptions and nine digs while setter Adrian Villados scored four of his nine points and tossed in 25 excellent sets for the Chiefs.

The loss negated Ruther Abor's 26-point outing for the Generals.



Finishing the elims in second with a 8-1 card, Arellano will play the winner of the first step-ladder duel between San Beda and EAC, both had 6-3 records, for a place in the Finals.

Defending champion University of Perpetual Help System jumped straight to the championship round after completing a nine-match sweep of eliminations.

The stepladder is set on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.