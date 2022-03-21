PVL: Creamline sweeps BaliPure for share of Pool B lead

The Creamline Cool Smashers have yet to drop a set in the 2022 PVL Open Conference. PVL Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Creamline Cool Smashers navigated some rocky moments in the third set before cruising to a comfortable win against the BaliPure Water Defenders, Monday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Creamline came away with a 25-12, 25-21, 25-16 victory to stay unbeaten in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, and earn a share of the lead in Pool B.

The Cool Smashers are tied with the Petro Gazz Angels with identical 2-0 records heading into their showdown on Wednesday, March 23.