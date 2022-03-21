Jalen Green jerseys now available on NBA PH Store

MANILA, Philippines -- The Icon Edition jerseys of Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green are now available on the NBA Philippines Store, the NBA announced on Monday.

Green, who traces his roots to the Philippines, was selected second overall by the Rockets in the 2021 NBA Rookie Draft.

He is currently averaging 15.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 55 games (55 starts) for Houston.

The Icon Edition jersey represents the franchise's heritage and identity, expressed through the team's colors.

The Nike NBA Icon Edition Swingman Jersey of the Houston Rockets is inspired by what the pros wear.