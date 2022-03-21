Ginebra's Thompson is PBA Player of the Week

Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Scottie Thompson solidified his status as the new face of Barangay Ginebra with a performance for the ages in the quarterfinals of the PBA Governors' Cup.

The Gin Kings, the defending Governors' Cup champions, were on the brink of elimination as they were at a twice-to-win disadvantage against the TNT Tropang GIGA in the playoffs.

It was Thompson who spurred the perennial crowd favorites to victory and a berth in the best-of-five semifinals, as he averaged close to a triple-double in their two games against the Tropang GIGA.

He put up 20.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists in two games to earn the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week citation for the period of March 16 to 19.

The former NCAA MVP out of University of Perpetual Help tallied a 23-15-8 line in the first game, which saw Ginebra run out to a 104-92 win that forced a knockout contest against the favored Tropang GIGA.

A day later, he finished just an assist shy of a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists along with two steals as the Gin Kings routed TNT, 115-95, to lead the defending champions to the Final 4 of the conference.

Aside from putting up big numbers, Thompson was also assigned as the primary defender to TNT super rookie Mikey Williams.

It was also personal redemption for Thompson, who missed Ginebra's loss to TNT in the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup last year after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols.

"Ako, personally, nasa utak ko motivated ako coming into this series kasi last bubble wala ako nun," said Thompson. "Hindi ako nakalaro ng quarterfinals noon, 'yun ang extra motivation sa akin coming to this series."

Thompson and the Gin Kings will shift their focus on NLEX starting this Wednesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five semis.