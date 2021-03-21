San Juan's John Wilson is MPBL MVP

John Wilson of San Juan-Go for Gold emerged as the MVP of the Lakan Cup. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.

MANILA, Philippines -- San Juan-Go for Gold star John Wilson was named the Most Valuable Player of the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Cup, Sunday at the Subic Bay Gymasium in Subic.

Wilson received his trophy ahead of Game 4 of the National Finals, wherein the San Juan Knights are in a must-win situation against the Davao Occidental-Cocolife Tigers.

Wilson, a 34-year-old sniper from Binangonan, Rizal, led the league in scoring with 20.23 points on top of 6.33 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.33 steals during the regular season.

"I worked a lot for this award. I spent more time working out than with my family. I spend six times a week for training. Deserve ko talaga ito," said Wilson, who was the first player in MPBL history to reach 1,000 points.

Wilson, the MVP of the NCAA in Season 86, put up the league record for most points in a game when he torched Pampanga-ADG Group for 44 points in a 102-97 win last September 17, 2019.

Joining Wilson in the All-MPBL First Team were teammate Mike Ayonayon, Pasig Sta. Lucia's Jeric Teng, Davao Occidental-Cocolife's Mark Yee, and Makati-Super Crunch's Jeckster Apinan.

The All-MPBL Second Team was composed of Datu Cup MVP Gab Banal; Manila-Frontrow's tandem of Chris Bitoon and Aris Dionisio; GenSan-Burlington's Pamboy Raymundo; and Pasay's Dhon Reverente.

Yee was also hailed as this season's Defensive Player of the Year, posting 14.96 points, 11.86 boards, 0.76 steals, and 0.76 blocks.

Bagging the Executive of the Year award was Nueva Ecija owner Bong Cuevas, who also helped stage the MPBL bubble in Subic, together with Chooks-to-Go.

Davao's Billy Ray Robles rounded up the awardees with the Sportsmanship Award.

