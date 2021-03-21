PBA's Marcial feted as Executive of the Year

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- For successfully steering the PBA through the COVID-19 pandemic, Commissioner Willie Marcial will be honored by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) in its Awards Night next Saturday.

Marcial, the 10th commissioner of the PBA, will receive the Executive of the Year award in the PSA's Annual Awards Night, which will be held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special honor is one of 32 awards to be handed out in the March 27 affair backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and Cignal TV.

Marcial led the PBA contingent in Clark, Pampanga last year, where the league held the Philippine Cup in a biosecure bubble.

Despite the staggering P65-M cost of staging the bubble and the uncertainty faced by the league in their two-month stay in Clark, Marcial was able to right the ship and the PBA completed its 45th season in December.

Marcial is the second PBA Commissioner to be named Executive of the Year by the PSA, headed by Tito S. Talao of the Manila Bulletin. Chito Salud received the award in 2012.

Past recipients of the award include William "Butch" Ramirez, Ramon S. Ang, Manny V. Pangilinan, Wilfred Uytengsu, Hans Sy, Ricky Vargas, Dan Palami, Jude Echauz, and Philip Ella Juico.

