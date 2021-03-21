PBA still targeting April opening after Manila, nearby provinces placed under GCQ

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA - PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial is not losing hope that the league's new season can open on April 18, even after Metro Manila and four of its neighboring provinces were placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) due to rising COVID-19 cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for stricter quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal beginning Monday until April 4.

The PBA had been looking to open its 46th season on April 18 at the Ynares Center, located in the Rizal capital of Antipolo City.

Marcial told ABS-CBN News that they are still planning for an April 18 opening, and they remain in talks with the local government of Antipolo City.

"Hindi pa ako nawawalan ng pag-asa," he said.

"In talks kami (with Antipolo City), and okay naman ang usapan namin. Pero hindi mo nga alam, 'pag ganyan eh, 'di ba," he acknowledged.

Marcial also admits that it is likely that the start date of the PBA season may be pushed back, although he is still hoping to start in April.

"Tinitingnan ko pa rin ang April," said Marcial, who last year spearheaded the PBA's resumption in a biosecure bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

If the opening of the season is postponed to May, that will still give the PBA enough time to complete its planned two conferences.

Meanwhile, Marcial is optimistic that PBA teams will still be allowed to keep practicing even after Metro Manila was placed under GCQ. The ball clubs have been training since last month, though only five players are allowed to practice at a time and they cannot hold scrimmages.

"Tayo naman, non-contact eh. Talagang takbo lang din, wala naman tayong scrimmages. Sa palagay ko pupwede," Marcial said of their practices.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to the Games and Amusements Board regarding the guidelines for professional teams given the new restrictions in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces.

Under GCQ, only essential travel is allowed and mass gatherings are prohibited. Face-to-face meetings are highly discouraged.

COVID-19 cases have surged in the country in recent weeks. On Sunday, the Philippines confirmed 7,757 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 663,794.

It was the second-highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic and also the third straight day that new COVID-19 cases exceeded 7,000.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: