NBA: Paul George carries Clippers past Hornets

Paul George scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half and also registered 10 assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers trounce the visiting Charlotte Hornets 125-98 on Saturday night.

Kawhi Leonard recorded 17 points and four steals and Terance Mann scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting as Los Angeles won for just the third time in the past eight games.

Lou Williams added 15 points and three steals for the Clippers. Marcus Morris Sr. added 13 points, Nicolas Batum had 11 and Ivica Zubac tallied 10 for Los Angeles, which connected on 52.3 percent of its shots and made 12 of 34 from 3-point range in the wire-to-wire victory.

Miles Bridges established season highs of 21 points and five 3-pointers off the bench and Gordon Hayward added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets, who lost their third straight contest.

LaMelo Ball tallied 13 points while dealing with a hand injury and Devonte' Graham had 11 as Charlotte lost by its largest margin of the season.

Charlotte's Terry Rozier departed with a left hip contusion late in the third quarter after scoring eight points on 2-of-10 shooting in 26 minutes. Cody Zeller missed the game with a shoulder injury.

The Hornets shot 38.8 percent from the field, including 15 of 41 from behind the arc.

Charlotte is 0-3 on a five-game road trip that began with a 25-point loss to the Denver Nuggets and followed with an 11-point setback against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Clippers were 15-of-21 shooting in the first quarter while sprinting to a 37-21 advantage. George had 12 points in the stanza.

The lead reached 20 early in the second quarter and Charlotte was unable to mount a strong push. George buried a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left to give Los Angeles a 66-44 halftime lead.

Leonard's three-point play gave the Clippers an 86-57 lead with 5:14 left in the third quarter. The Los Angeles lead was 98-76 entering the final stanza.

The advantage reached 30 when Williams buried a 3-pointer to make it 112-82 with 6:38 left and the Clippers cruised to the finish.

