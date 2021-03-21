Football: United City caps recruitment with Korea's Da-hwon Jung

MANILA - Defending Philippines Football League (PFL) champions United City FC capped its recent recruitment spree with the signing of Korea star Da-hwon Jung.

The team announced Friday that the 33-year-old Jung is the latest player to join United City after over 250 appearances in the K-League.

He joins the powerhouse United City squad that strengthened its roster over the past couple of months to prepare for its stints in the PFL as well as the AFC Champions League.

United City not only re-signed skipper Stephan Schrock, midfielder Mike Ott and top-scorer Bienvenido Maranon, but they also welcomed back Omid Nazari and Mark Hartmann. Nazari played for the club when it was still known as Ceres-Negros in 2017 and 2018, while Hartmann briefly suited up for the team last year during the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League.

Nazari's brother Amin has also signed with the club. Aami previously played in Sweden, Finland, and more recently in Thailand for Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC and Malaysia for Kedah FA.

United City FC also acquired Justin Baas, who shone for the Philippines in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, while goalkeeper Kenry Balobo made the transfer from Mendiola FC.

Other signings include: Jonny Campbell, Kieran Hayes, Andreas Esswein, Ryan Jarvis, William Grierson, and Azkals midfielder Curt Dizon.