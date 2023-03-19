UAAP: UST, Ateneo continue to pace men's tennis

Nilo Ledama led the way in UST's 5-0 sweep of Adamson. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas dominated Adamson University in a 5-0 sweep to remain perfect in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Tennis tournament, Sunday at the Felcisimo Ampon Tennis Center in Malate, Manila.

Nilo Ledama paced the Tennisters with a swift 6-1, 6-2 work of Emmanuel Pedrosa in the first singles match. John Sonsona and Vince Serino then needed to come back from a 0-1 set deficit to deny the upset from Jefrey Burgos and Ramon Bentillo, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Ericjay Tangub clinched the tie for UST with a 6-1, 6-0 rout of Launce Encinares.

UST remained perfect in four ties.

On the other hand, Ateneo de Manila University took the better of National University in the rematch of the UAAP Season 81 Finals, 3-2.

The three singles players from the Blue Eagles pulled through with the wins with Nio Tria taking care of Jules Lazaro, 7-5, 6-1, in the crucial second singles match.

The Blue Eagles and Tennisters will dispute the solo lead on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

University of the East kept in step with UST and Ateneo with a 3-1 record, dispatching De La Salle University, 5-0, with Jarell Edangga getting back his winning ways with a 6-3, 7-6 decision over EJ Geluz.

On the women's side, National University claimed the solo lead at 3-0 card with a 4-1 win over De La Salle.

Danna Abad bounced back from her Saturday defeat to complete the rout for the reigning queens, 7-5, 6-2 over Aubrey Calma.

Ateneo secured a massive break through, getting its first win of the season at the expense of erstwhile undefeated UST with a 3-2 victory.

Tracy Llamas took the second singles match for the Blue Eagles as Princess Gom-os retired at 4-5 in the first set. Althea Ong then closed the stunner with a solid 6-1, 6-3 decision against Princess Dela Rita.

UST slipped to an even 2-2 record, while Ateneo rose to 1-2.