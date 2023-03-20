Creamline has a 1-0 lead over F2 Logistics in their semis series. PVL Media

MANILA -- Creamline and PetroGazz look to take care of business on Tuesday and arrange another championship showdown in the Premier Volleyball League as the semifinals of the All-Filipino Conference continue at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Cool Smashers have a 1-0 lead over F2 Logistics in their best-of-3 series, while the Gazz Angels are also up against the PLDT High Speed Hitters in their own match-up.

Another win for Creamline and PetroGazz will send them to the Finals, setting up a fourth championship encounter between the two clubs since 2019.

The Gazz Angels won the first chapter of the rivalry when they stunned Creamline in the 2019 Reinforced Conference behind powerhouse imports Janisa Johnson and Wilma Salas, but the Cool Smashers proceeded to beat them in the 2019 and 2022 editions of the Open Conference.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses is not looking ahead to the Finals, however, as he remains wary of an F2 Logistics squad that will be out to force a decider.

"Siyempre sa lahat naman, napakahirap 'yung mag-close eh," said Meneses after their 26-24, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15 triumph over the Cargo Movers last Saturday. "Sana maging healthy kami sa two days at sa upcoming Tuesday game. So 'yun muna ang unahin namin, mag-prepare para sa Game 2. Treat lang namin na simple game."

PetroGazz, for its part, needed to overcome a slow start before coming away with a 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 victory over PLDT. Like Meneses, Gazz Angels coach Oliver Almadro is not counting out their opponents in Tuesday's match.

"PLDT is a really great team. But great teams will just push us forward," he said. "Na-push nila kami to our limits, so nakita namin kung ano pa yung pagkukulang, especially nung first set at nung second set na pitpitan talaga."

PetroGazz and PLDT will open the double-header at 4:00 p.m., with Creamline and F2 Logistics battling at 6:30 p.m.