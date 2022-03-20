US NCAA: Fil-Am Remy Martin leads Kansas to Sweet 16

Remy Martin #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks looks on in the first half of the game against the Creighton Bluejays during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Dickies Arena on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Ron Jenkins, Getty Images/AFP

Filipino-American guard Remy Martin showed off his veteran poise in leading the Kansas Jayhawks to the Sweet 16 with a slim 79-72 win against No. 9 Creighton.

Martin was coming off a hot start in the 2022 NCAA tournament, having scored 15 points off the bench in Kansas' 83-56 win against Texas Southern in the first round.

He once again came off the bench against Creighton, scoring a season-high 20 points in just 29 minutes. He had 16 points in the first half to set the tone for the top-seed in the Midwest region.

The Jayhawks had to hold off a resurgent Creighton squad that cut their deficit to just one point when Keyshawn Feazell hit a layup with less than two minutes to go to make it 73-72.

But Kansas responded by scoring the final six points of the game, thanks to a steal and a dunk from Ochai Agbaji and free throws from Martin and Jalen Wilson.

Martin, a super senior transferee from Arizona, is now averaging 18 points in the tournament.

The Jayhawks advanced to the Sweet 16 in Chicago and await the winner of Providence and Richmond.