US NCAA: Fil-Am Remy Martin leads Kansas to Sweet 16

Filipino-American guard Remy Martin showed off his veteran poise in leading the Kansas Jayhawks to the Sweet 16 with a slim 79-72 win against No. 9 Creighton.
Martin was coming off a hot start in the 2022 NCAA tournament, having scored 15 points off the bench in Kansas' 83-56 win against Texas Southern in the first round.
He once again came off the bench against Creighton, scoring a season-high 20 points in just 29 minutes. He had 16 points in the first half to set the tone for the top-seed in the Midwest region.
The Jayhawks had to hold off a resurgent Creighton squad that cut their deficit to just one point when Keyshawn Feazell hit a layup with less than two minutes to go to make it 73-72.
But Kansas responded by scoring the final six points of the game, thanks to a steal and a dunk from Ochai Agbaji and free throws from Martin and Jalen Wilson.
Martin, a super senior transferee from Arizona, is now averaging 18 points in the tournament.
The Jayhawks advanced to the Sweet 16 in Chicago and await the winner of Providence and Richmond.