Toyama's offense sputtered in the fourth quarter and the Grouses wasted a 13-point lead in an 87-76 defeat to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, Sunday afternoon at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

The Grouses were in control after the first half, building a 49-36 advantage with Brice Johnson's jumper giving them their largest lead of the game.

But they were outscored 51-27 by the visiting Shimane in the second half, sending Toyama to a fourth straight defeat in the 2021-22 season of the B.League.

Gilas Pilipinas standout Dwight Ramos had 18 points, 12 of which came in the third quarter as he tried to keep Shimane at bay. Toyama clung to a 68-60 lead entering the final period, but the Magic put the clamps on them in the fourth.

The visitors opened the final quarter with 11 unanswered points to seize the lead, 69-68. Naoki Uto fought back for Toyama, and his layup with four minutes to go gave them a 73-71 advantage.

It would be the last time that the Grouses would have the lead. Nyika Williams quickly tied the game on the other end, and Shimane unleashed a 10-0 run to take an 81-73 lead with 1:41 to play before Johnson ended Toyama's silence with a three-pointer.

It would not be enough for the Grouses, however, as Shimane ended the game on a 6-0 run to cap the come-from-behind win.

Seiya Ando had 21 points and American import Perrin Buford finished with a triple-double of 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. Williams and Nick Kay each had 16 points for Shimane.

Johnson led the way for Toyama with 19 points, and American center Joshua Smith had 18 points and 14 rebounds. But the Grouses, as a team, scored a paltry eight points in the final quarter.