Pioneer completes q'finals cast of PBA 3x3 Leg 4

Pioneer Pro Tibay snatched the last quarterfinals ticket in Leg 4. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Pioneer Pro Tibay outlasted Purefoods, 21-18, to advance to the quarterfinals of Leg 3 of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo Second Conference.

Pioneer finished third in Pool B while Purefoods was third in Pool C to set up the knockout match on Sunday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

In a tight game where neither team could establish control, a three-point cluster by Pioneer's Robin Roño gave them a crucial 19-16 advantage. Gian Abrigo completed the win with two free throws.

Pioneer will advance to play top-seeded Limitless Appmasters in the knockout quarterfinals.

Also advancing to the quarters are Platinum Karaoke, which topped Pool B with a 2-1 record, and Barangay Ginebra, which won Pool C with a 2-1 slate.

Platinum will take on the Meralco Bolts 3x3, while Ginebra will battle San Miguel. The other quarterfinal match-up pits TNT Tropang GIGA against Master Sardines.

This is the first quarterfinals appearance of Master Sardines, which clinched the third spot in Pool A.

The guest team lost its last two outings against Limitless App and San Miguel, but managed to secure the last playoffs berth in Pool A with its even 2-2 record.

Master Sardines, which competed in the standalone league starting in Conference 2, won its first two outings against NorthPort and Cavitex on Saturday in the opener of Leg 4.