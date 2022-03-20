PBA 3x3: Meralco fends off Limitless to rule Leg 4

The Meralco Bolts 3x3 ruled a leg for the first time since the first conference. PBA Images.

MANILA - The Meralco Bolts 3x3 denied Limitless a second consecutive leg championship in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo Second Conference.

The Bolts hacked out a hard-earned 17-14 victory over the Appmasters in the finals of Leg 4, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

This marked the first time that Meralco had won a leg since Leg 2 of the First Conference.

Dexter Maiquez helped Meralco pull away, 14-9, as the Appmasters sputtered offensively. Limitless struggled to convert even close-range field goals, with the usually reliable Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and veteran Marvin Hayes both missing layups.

A Jorey Napoles two-pointer helped Limitless stay within striking distance, 16-13, with a minute to go, but Maiquez netted a layup and Tonino Gonzaga soundly rejected a Reymar Caduyac long-range shot to clinch the win.

Maiquez had 6 points, while Gonzaga and Alfred Batino each had five points in the win.

Napoles had six points in a losing effort for the Appmasters.

The Bolts will go home with the top prize of P100,000, while the Appmasters take the second prize of P50,000.

In the third place game, the TNT Tropang GIGA overcame San Miguel Beer, 21-17.

Almond Vosotros had 11 points, and the Beermen struggled to get production outside of Jeff Manday (14 points) as they fell short of the podium. The Tropang GIGA went home with P30,000.