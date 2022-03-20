PBA 3x3: Limitless on track for second straight crown

Brandon Rosser and the Limitless App are unbeaten in pool play. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Limitless App is on track to win another leg title, while guest team Master Sardines flexed its muscle at the start of Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo Conference 2, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Brandon Rosser and Co. swept their first three games on opening day of pool play, reasserting their mastery over NorthPort, 21-14, Master Sardines, 21-12, and San Miguel, 21-15, for a 3-0 record on top of Pool A.

The Appmasters have now advanced to the knockout stage, where they are seeking back-to-back leg championships.

Limitless downed TNT in the Leg 3 final last week, 21-20.

Despite its loss to Limitless, Master Sardines is still in serious contention of progressing into the quarterfinals for the very first time after winning over NorthPort, 21-10, and Cavitex, 21-16, for a 2-1 record in a tie for second place in Pool A with San Miguel Beer.

Meanwhile, Meralco and Platinum Karaoke also emerged unscathed in their respective pools with similar 2-0 slates.

The Bolts led by Tonino Gonzaga, Alfred Batino, Dexter Maiquez and Joseph Sedurifa turned back Terrafirma, 19-17, and Purefoods, 20-16, to seize the top spot in Pool C.

Platinum, meanwhile, pulled the rug from under TNT, 16-13, and edged out Pioneer Pro Tibay in a thrilling match, 21-20, for the solo lead in Pool B.

The final six games of the pool phase will be played Sunday, whose schedule has been moved from morning to afternoon still at the Big Dome.

Three teams will advance in Pool A and two each from Pools B and C, respectively, while the third best teams in Pools B and C will dispute the last quarterfinals berth.

The champion of the leg will receive a top prize of P100,000.