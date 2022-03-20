PBA 3x3: Limitless, Meralco contest Leg 4 crown

Jorey Napoles shone for Limitless in the semifinals. PBA Images.

MANILA - The Limitless Appmasters will look to seal a second straight leg championship when they take on Meralco in the finals of Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo Second Conference.

Limitless outlasted rivals TNT Tropang GIGA, 20-19, to punch a ticket to the finals for the second straight leg.

Jorey Napoles led the way for the Appmasters with nine points, and they weather a late flurry by TNT star Almond Vosotros to seal the win.

Limitless was in control for most of the game and had a 14-10 lead with just under three minutes left when Vosotros found his rhythm. The TNT ace knocked down three consecutive jump shots -- the last a two-pointer that gave his team a 16-15 lead.

Reymar Caduyac's split at the line knotted the count at 16, then knocked down the go-ahead two pointer for a 18-16 count. After a Vosotros free throw, Caduyac fished for a foul and nailed two free throws to make it 20-17 with just 18 seconds to go.

Vosotros rifled in a two-pointer that pegged the final score, but the Appmasters ran out the final six seconds to secure the triumph.

Meanwhile, the Meralco Bolts dominated the San Miguel Beermen, 21-15, to barge into the finals.

Tonino Gonzaga knocked down the jumper that assured the Bolts of the win with still 3:36 to spare. The former Ateneo Blue Eagle finished with 13 points in the semifinal game.

San Miguel and TNT will battle for the third spot, with P30,000 at stake.

The champion of the leg will bring home P100,000, with the runners-up earning P50,000.