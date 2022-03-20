Panasonic makes quick work of Bagunas, Oita Miyoshi

Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler slumped to an 11th consecutive loss in the 2021-22 V.League season on Sunday afternoon, after a three-set defeat to the Panasonic Panthers at the Cycle Shop Kodama Osu Arena.

Panasonic needed just an hour and 10 minutes to come away with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 triumph, improving their record to 22-10 to stay in the Top 3 of the men's first division.

The Weisse Adler, meanwhile, dropped to 5-27 in the season. They have not won since beating Nagoya in five sets on January 29.

Filipino import Bryan Bagunas had 17 points in a losing effort, including 16 kills.

But the Weisse Adler were outgunned by the Panthers, who had more attack points (43-39), kill blocks (9-1) and service aces (4-0). Panasonic also scored 19 free points off Oita Miyoshi's errors.

Tatsunori Otsuka led Panasonic with 16 points on 13 kills, two aces, and a block.

The Weisse Adler play again on March 26 against VC Nagano.

Meanwhile, Marck Espejo sat out as FC Tokyo lost to the VC Nagano Tridents, 21-25, 25-21, 22-25, 19-25.

FC Tokyo dropped to 9-22 while Nagano won for only the second time in the season against 30 defeats.