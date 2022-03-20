Cycling: Lomotos snatches Ronda lead with Stage 9 win

Ronald Lomotos of Navy Standard Insurance celebrates after winning Stage 9 of the LBC Ronda Pilipinas. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ronald Lomotos of Navy Standard Insurance delivered the race of his life as he topped the tough Stage Nine on Saturday to snatch the overall lead with one stage to go in the 11th LBC Ronda Pilipinas.

Lomotos, 26, conquered the feared mountains of Kayapa in Nueva Vizcaya and arrived alone at the finish line in Burnham Park with a clocking of six hours, five minutes and four seconds to claim the 174.4-kilometer stage.

He also secured the overall lead, powering past teammate Ronald Oranza to grab the red jersey.

It was a performance to remember for the San Felipe, Zambales native, who overhauled a nine-minute deficit after the Baler-Echague Stage Eight Friday to zoom to the top with an aggregate time of 34:13:48, or 21 seconds ahead of Oranza.

Oranza, the 2018 Ronda champion, came in fourth in the stage in 6:14:22 that sent him sliding down to second in 34:14:09 after occupying the top spot following a Stage Six triumph in Tagaytay Tuesday.

"I long dreamed of this and I thank the Lord he gave me this opportunity," said Lomotos, who took up the sport when his father Nicholas died when he was just seven years old.

Lomotos was already shedding tears of joy after learning he had already secured the leader’s jersey and possibly claimed the top purse worth P1 million and the bragging rights as the new Ronda king.

"I took up cycling to help my mom (Zenaida), who was making ends meet as a caregiver," he explained.

Joshua Pascual and Joshua Mari Bonifacio of Excellent Noodles ended up second and third in the stage with identical times of 6:13:31 that catapulted them straight to the top 10 with the latter at No. 5 in 34:34:25 and the former at No. 8 in 34:38:58.

Excellent Noodles’ Jan Paul Morales, the overall leader in the early stages, succumbed in the ascents and slipped from No. 2 to No. 7 in 34:37:33 and kissed his title chances goodbye.

Two other Navymen—El Joshua Carino and Jeremy Lizardo—were at distant Nos. 3 and 4 at 34:32:42 and 34:42:53, respectively.

Rounding out the top 10 were Jonel Carcueva of Go for Gold at No. 6 at 34:36:29, Marcelo Felipe of Team Nueva Ecija at No. 9 at 34:41:37 and John Mark Camingao of Navy Standard Insurance at No. 10 34:51:28.

Like the two Ronalds, it would also be a victory ride for the Navy men, who have virtually clinched the team crown with a total time of 100:03:32 ahead of Excellent Noodles with 100:40:28 and Team Nueva Ecija with 102:56:30.

This annual event stakes a P3.5 million cash pot including P1 million to the champion courtesy of LBC Express, Inc., MVP Sports Foundation, Quad X, Smart, Twin Cycle Gear, Standard Insurance, Print2Go, Elves Bicycles, Elitewheels, Orome, Maynilad, PhilHydro, Garmin, Petron, Boy Kanin, Green Planet Bikeshop, Prolite, Fujiwara, Black Mamba Energy Drink, Lightwater, LBC Foundation, PhilCycling and the Games and Amusements Board.