The Choco Mucho Flying Titans improved to 2-0 in Pool A of the PVL Open Conference. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA (UPDATED) - The Choco Mucho Flying Titans earned a share of the lead in Pool A after a heart-stopping five-set triumph against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Choco Mucho got clutch hits from Kat Tolentino and Bea de Leon en route to a 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 17-25, 18-16 victory that kept them unbeaten in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

The defending champions Crossovers, meanwhile, lost for the third consecutive game to drop to the bottom of Pool A.

The Flying Titans are tied with the Cignal HD Spikers (2-0), who defeated the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers earlier in the day.

"It was definitely a team effort. I couldn't have done it without the support of all the girls. They were really contributing, it wasn't just me," said Tolentino, who led her team with 23 points on 19 kills and four blocks.

"It's definitely a confidence-booster for the team," she said of the win that took two hours and 21 minutes to complete.

The Flying Titans failed to build on a strong performance in the third set, with Chery Tiggo turning things around by limiting their errors. The defending champions also navigated Choco Mucho's net defense better, registering 15 kills in the fourth set.

But their momentum didn't appear to carry over in Set 5, where Choco Mucho raced to a 7-4 lead with Desiree Cheng and Aduke Ogunsanya both contributing. It was veteran Dindin Santiago-Manabot who brought Chery Tiggo back in the fight, coming up big both at the net and on the attack to help them tie the count at 9.

Back-to-back errors by Choco Mucho gave Chery Tiggo a 13-11 lead, but Tolentino uncorked three consecutive points to put the Flying Titans back in control, 14-13.

Again, it was Santiago-Manabat who came to the rescue for the Crossovers, scoring off the Choco Mucho blockers to save a match point. De Leon's quick attack put the Flying Titans on the brink of victory again, but Tolentino sent her serve to the net to keep Chery Tiggo in it, 15-all.

De Leon and Santiago-Manabat exchanged hits to tie the set at 16, before Mylene Paat sent an attack long off a broken play, giving Choco Mucho a fourth match point. The Flying Titans were gifted the winner when Shaya Adorador's attack didn't cross the net.

Ogunsanya and Cherry Nunag each had 10 points, while de Leon and Cheng finished with nine markers each. The Flying Titans had fewer kills, 51-63, but had a whopping 15-5 advantage in blocks against the Crossovers.

Squandered in the loss was a 29-point masterpiece from Santiago-Manabat, who had 25 kills and four blocks. Adorador had 13 points, but no other Chery Tiggo player reached double-digits.