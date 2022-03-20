B.LEAGUE: Parks, Nagoya rally to overcome Shinshu

Ray Parks had a crucial four-point play to help Nagoya defeat Shinshu. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins had to overhaul a 14-point deficit en route to an 81-76 come-from-behind victory against the Shinshu Brave Warriors, Sunday at the Dolphins Arena.

Four players scored in double-digits for Nagoya, led by Coty Clarke who had 18 points while Tenketsu Harimoto came off the bench to score 16.

Filipino import Ray Parks struggled from the field, making just two of 11 field goals for six points, though he also had three rebounds and two assists.

The Dolphins started off slow and trailed by as much as 14 points, 61-47, after a Ko Kumagai triple with three minutes to go in the third quarter.

But Ovie Soko and Clarke came alive, and they got Nagoya within four points, 61-57, entering the final period.

It was all Nagoya in the fourth quarter, as they out-scored Shinshu 24-15 to snatch the win. A layup by Clarke tied the count at 66 with seven minutes to go, before Soko knocked down two free throws to give the Dolphins the lead for good.

Despite his poor shooting, Parks still contributed a crucial shot as he knocked down a three-pointer with 4:15 left and was subsequently fouled on the play by Kumagai.

He completed the four-point play to give Nagoya a 76-68 advantage.

A bucket by Wayne Marshall got Shinshu within five points, 78-73, but Scott Eatherton was steady at the stripe to help Nagoya stay in control.

The Diamond Dolphins have won three straight games to stay in the thick of the playoff hunt in the 2021-22 season of the B.League.