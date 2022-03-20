B.LEAGUE: Kyoto hands Shiga ninth straight loss

Kiefer Ravena couldn't tow Shiga to victory against Kyoto. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena was held in check as the Shiga Lakestars absorbed a 79-57 loss at the hands of the Kyoto Hannaryz, Sunday afternoon at the YMIT Arena.

It was the ninth consecutive defeat for the Lakestars in the 2021-22 season of the B.League.

After losing in overtime to Kyoto on Saturday, Shiga was unable to put up a similar fight in their second game of the weekend.

Kyoto raced to a 23-7 advantage after the opening quarter, and the Lakestars were never able to find their rhythm.

Ravena, who sent Saturday's game to overtime with a clutch layup, was limited to seven points on 3-of-6 shooting, along with just one rebound and one assist in 31 minutes. He also committed a team-high four turnovers.

Novar Gadson led Shiga with 19 points and five rebounds.

David Simon paced Kyoto with 20 points and 10 boards, while Justin Harper added 18 points and nine rebounds.