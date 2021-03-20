Mobile Legends: Onic PH shocks world champs Bren Esports in upset

MANILA - Onic PH on Saturday came away with a stunning victory over national and world champions Bren Esports 2-1 in their opening game in Season 7 of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Philippines Saturday.

Onic PH, bannered by Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol, Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog, Jaylord “Hate” Gonzales, Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera, Jason “Jay” Torculas, and Marky “Markyyyyy” Capacio did not look like last season's 4th-placers against a Bren Esports team fresh off a world title win after clawing from behind to take the win.

Maintaining its roster bannered by David “FlapTzy” Canon, CJ “Ribo” Ribo, most valuable player Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, EJ “Ejhay” Sambrano Allan “Lusty” Castromayor, and Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel Bren quickly took Game 1, with the help of good map control and disciplined gameplay.

Bren was moments away from sweeping Game 2 but crucial movements such as Iy4knu's item pickups and kills by Onic PH's Lunox, Roger, and Uranus in the endgame carried them to a decider.

Onic PH dominated the rubber match, making quick work of the defending champs and eventually snagging the win.

Bren Esports will seek to bounce back as it goes up against Nexplay Esports on Sunday, March 21.