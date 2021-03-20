Mobile Legends: Laus Playbook stun Nexplay in MPL7 debut

MANILA—Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines newcomers Laus Playbook Esports made their league debut with a bang, upsetting Nexplay Esports 2-1 in a come-from behind win Saturday.

Laus Playbook, which entered the tournament thanks to a January qualifying tournament, beat the odds and won against a more experienced Nexplay, a result touted by casters as a crucial game for the rookie squad.

Game 1 was a walk in the park for Nexplay, with a dominant showing to draw first blood against a tank-y Laus Playbook lineup.

Laus Playbook started a bit slow and eventually picked up the pace, with the help of a few lineup changes to eventually dominate the set and force a decider.

They then made short work of Nexplay in Game 3 with a series of strategic plays to eventually notch the series win.

Defending world and domestic champs Bren Esports is squaring up against ONIC PH in the next match, as they seek to sustain momentum from the last season and the world championship series of the famous MOBA franchise.

