MMA: Olsim impresses in ONE debut, submits Brazilian grappler

MANILA - ONE Warrior Series product Jenelyn Olsim came up with a huge upset in her ONE Championship debut, submitting grappling expert Maira Mazar in the third round of their women’s strawweight match in ONE: Fists of Fury III.

Olsim, a veteran muay thai fighter, showcased her patented Team Lakay wushu skills early on, keeping Mazar at range with her crisp striking combinations.

The Brazilian tried to shorten the distance and took the fight to the mat, but Olsim defended well.

In the third round, Olsim secured a power guillotine against the Circle Wall, pulling guard to force the tap.

ONE: Fists of Fury III is a prerecorded event that took place in Singapore and was aired Friday night.

Olsim now has a record of 4-2 while dropping Mazar to 7-4.

The other Filipino in the bout, Indonesian-Filipino Aziz "The Krauser" Calim lost to "The Indian Notorious" Roshan Mainam.

Calim tried to keep Mainam at bay using his longer reach, but once in close quarters, the Indian star quickly took the action to the ground. With his hooks in, Mainam swiftly transitioned to the back and locked in a deep rear-naked choke that ended the fight.