MMA: Folayang to face UFC vet Yoshihiro Akiyama on April 29

Former ONE Championship title holder Eduard Folayang is due to make his cage return against UFC veteran Yoshihiro "Sexyama" Akiyama on April 29.

The fight was announced by Team Lakay though its social media account.

Akiyama will be dropping to lightweight to face Folayang in ONE on TNT IV.

The fight is expected to take place in Singapore.

Folayang is looking to rebound from 2 straight losses after bowing to Peter Buist and Antonio Caruso.

The 45-year-old Akiyama, meanwhile, is coming off a knockout victory over Sherif Mohamed last February.

Also included in the card is Team Lakay's Stephen Loman, who will make his ONE debut against Brazil's John "Hands of Stone" Lineker.

