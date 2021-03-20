Esports: Pinoy Dota 2 prodigies Raven and DJ of Fnatic, Neon Esports to play in $500k Singapore tilt

MANILA—Several Filipino professional players are set to play in the ONE Esports Dota 2 Singapore Major, the first major event of the 2021 Dota 2 Pro Circuit on March 27 to April 4.

Eighteen teams from six regions around the world will compete for a prize pool of $500,000. Around 2,700 DPC points are also up for grabs, which are earned to qualify for The International.

Fnatic, the esports organization which houses Filipino players Djardel “DJ” Mampusti and Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto, is the first Southeast Asian team to qualify for the major.

They continued to assert their dominance in the region by defeating the Philippine-based team TNC Predator 2-1 on February 24. Fnatic won the clinching, 50-minute game after wiping out the entire TNC team in a battle at the bottom part of the Dire map.

All-Filipino team Neon Esports also qualified for the major, the second team to do so in the region.

Filipino fans can expect the heroics of John Anthony “Natsumi-” Vargas, Erin Jasper “Yopaj” Ferrer, Prieme Ejay “PlayHard” Maque, Rolen Andrei Gabriel “skem” Ong, and Jaunuel “Jaunuel” Arcilla in the upcoming major.

They clinched their slot when TNC Predator lost their match to Fnatic, dropping to 4-3 record, giving Neon Esports enough score at 5 wins to advance to the event.

The Taguig-based team also expressed its concern regarding flight restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to a tweet, the team’s management is working with the Games and Amusement Board to ease its restrictions in their expected return to the Philippines after the event.

Apparently going to SG is not the problem. It's the return to PH. We are working with the Games and Amusement Board, a government agency in the Philippines, to see if they can give us a special case with regards to our return. Hoping for the best! 🤞 — Neon Esports 🇵🇭 (@NeonEsportsDota) March 18, 2021

The last Southeast Asian team to qualify for the major is T1, the gaming squad of Filipino Dota 2 players Karl “Karl” Jayme and Carlo “Kuku” Palad.

They earned a slot in the major by gaining a 5-2 win-loss record, the same score as Neon Esports in the tournament.

Cavite-born and raised Abed Yusop is also playing in the tournament alongside Evil Geniuses (EG), a North American esports organization.

Yusop joined EG in September 2020, replacing its former superstar middle player Sumail Hassan. They qualified for the major after defeating Quincy Crew behind the carry player, Arteezy’s beyond godlike performance on his Alchemist in a tiebreaker match 1-0 on March 1 (Manila time).

No spectators will be allowed in the venue as a safety measure against COVID-19, the organizers ruled out. Esports fans may watch the ONE Esports Dota 2 Singapore Major online in a whopping 4k resolution at 60fps: https://www.twitch.tv/oneesports