Boxing: Does ex champ Nietes still have what it takes to achieve ‘dream’ fights?

Now at the tail end of an accomplished career, former 4-division world champion Donnie Nietes will have to go all out in his campaign to become world champion again.

Nietes is scheduled to make his return against Colombian Pablo Carrillo for the vacant WBO International super flyweight title on April 3 in Dubai.

Boxing analyst Ed Tolentino said that at 38 years old, Nietes will have to come up with an impressive victory against Carrillo to get the dream fights he has been wanting.

"It is now or never for Donnie. If he wins impressively, he will have to go all out for a title shot," said Tolentino, who believes Nietes missed a lot of opportunities when he vacated the WBO super flyweight crown after refusing to fight compatriot Aston Palicte again.

"He made a mistake when he gave up the WBO title. He gave up the title at a time when the international boxing community was already noticing him, when he had already cracked the pound-for-pound ratings. He should have cashed in, instead he disappeared."

Now Nietes has to climb the ranks again to get the dream fights against Juan Francisco Estrada, Roman Gonzalez and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

But Tolentino said it is doable, especially since Nietes never neglected his body.

"It will be a challenge, but nobody has a better chance of pulling it off than Nietes," he said. "Alaga sa katawan itong si Donnie. And we have to respect the fact that he has not lost since 2004, is unbeaten against Mexican foes, and has won 4 division crowns."

"Ahas may just have one or two tricks left up his sleeve to sting some of the marquee names in the division."

