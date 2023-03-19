La Salle's Angelica Teves celebrates after scoring against Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 Women’s Football Tournament. UAAP Media

MANILA -- Angelica Teves kept her cool to score twice and lead De La Salle University to a 3-0 win over Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 85 Women’s Football Tournament, Saturday, at the UP Diliman Football Field.

The Negros Oriental High School alumna converted spot-kicks in the 28th and 74th minutes of the match, which were awarded due to two handball infractions in the Blue Eagles’ box.

In between Teves’ strikes, national team player Maye Mendaño opened her account for the season in the 63rd minute with a strike from close range.

“I hope this is the start of the real season,” said coach Hans-Peter Smit. “This is the second to the last game in the first round. Like I said, just like with the men, they need to win to get back but there’s still a lot of work to do.”

“There were so many errors, so many mistakes, so many chances that they did not pounce on. They have to learn. FEU is a test,” Smit added.

With the win, La Salle got its first 3 points of the season while sitting in fourth place behind one win and two defeats.

On the other hand, Ateneo is in fifth place with 0 points after three consecutive losses.