UAAP tennis: NU women's dominate UST to take solo lead

The veteran tandem of Alyssa Bornia and Alliah Ragunton continues to lead the way for the NU women's tennis team. UAAP Media

MANILA -- Defending champion National University ended the University of Santo Tomas' unbeaten start with a 4-1 decision, taking the solo lead in the UAAP Season 85 Women's Tennis tournament on Saturday at the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Center.

Seniors Alyssa Bornia and Alliah Ragunton continued their fine form for the Lady Bulldogs as they fashioned a clinical 6-1, 6-0 win over Abbygale Singcol and Carmeville Gervacio in the first doubles match.

Alex Santos took the lone win for the Tennisters, outlasting Danna Abad, 6-4, 6-4, in the second singles match. UST slipped to a share of second place with the University of the Philippines with a 2-1 win-loss record.

Seasoned Miles Vitaliano, who played doubles this time for UST, could not get a debut UAAP win as she and partner Patricia Lim yielded to Rovie Baulete and Angela Cabral, 6-4, 2-6, 1-6.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Maroons bounced back with a 4-1 rout of De La Salle University as National Intercollegiate triple champion Joshea Malazarte continued to impress following another win with Jesha Cervantes, 6-2, 6-1 against Jazelle Madis and Angelica Alcala.

In the men's side, Ateneo de Manila University and University of Santo Tomas kept their unblemished records in three ties, taking down De La Salle University and the University of the Philippines, respectively, with similar 4-1 results.

Gab Tiamson, who was part of the UAAP Season 81 runner-up squad, bounced back after suffering cramps on Wednesday with a quick 6-1, 6-2 work of EJ Geluz to seal the win for the Blue Eagles.

On the other hand, Nilo Ledama carved a similar 6-1, 6-1 domination of Zire Mina to take one for UST in the first singles, setting the tone for the whole tie.

National University moved to a share of third place with the idle University of the East at 2-1, taking down Adamson University on a 5-0 sweep.

Ibarra Ortega and Gab Bandoquillo averted an upset in the second doubles match, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 over Junel Canal and Reymoses Amba.