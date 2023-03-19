UAAP: La Salle gets back on track, drops Adamson to 0-6

La Salle's Noel Kampton in action against Adamson. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- The De La Salle University Green Spikers returned to the winning column after sweeping the Adamson University Soaring Falcons, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20, on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Green Spikers moved to 4-2 to strengthen their hold on the fourth spot in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Volleyball Tournament, while the Soaring Falcons remained winless after six games.

“Sinabi namin na kahit wala silang panalo, ‘yun nga mas maganda wala silang panalo mas eager silang talunin kami so nagprepare talaga kami,” said Noel Kampton, who led the charge for the Green Spikers with 15 points and five excellent digs.

JM Ronquillo delivered 12 attacks and two blocks, while Billie Anima added 11 points.

After claiming the opening frame, the Taft-based squad was plagued with unforced errors in the second set. The Green Spikers trailed by three points, 11-14, after establishing a 9-3 rally to snatch control of the game.

“Nagstruggle talaga kami sa errors namin. Sinabi ni Coach na sige relax lang kayo, laruin niyo lang,” Kampton said.

Ronquillo capitalized on Adamson’s reception error to end the second set for the Green Spikers.

The Green Spiker led by as many as seven points in the third set after Billie Anima and Von Marata shut the door on a Ned Pacquing hit.

Meanwhile, Francis Casas paced Adamson with 12 points.

DLSU will next face the three-peat-seeking National University Bulldogs while Adamson takes on the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.