Ateneo's Jian Salarzon celebrates after scoring against UP. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles made quick work of the University of the Philippines, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19, to seize their third win of the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blue Eagles used their net defense to frustrate the Fighting Maroons and hike their record to 3-4 to end the first round of the tournament.

UP, meanwhile, fell to 0-6.