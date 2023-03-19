Spikers Turf: Dolor powers Navy's comeback against VNS

Greg Dolor sparked Navy's five-set win over VNS. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Greg Dolor fired 28 points to steer PGJC-Navy to a 23-25, 32-34, 25-20, 25-22, 15-13 comeback against VNS at the close of the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference eliminations at the Paco Arena on Sunday.

Dolor tallied a game-high 27 attacks while adding an ace to highlight the Sealions’ rally from a 0-2 deficit for sixth place overall with a 5-5 slate.

The Griffins, however, finished higher than their tormentors at fifth a 6-4 (win-loss) record.

Christian Marcelino backed up Dolor with 21 points on 18 attacks and three kill blocks while Sean Victor Pado tossed 10 excellent sets and Bryle Tabuclao tallied 22 excellent receptions and 20 excellent digs.

Sealions head coach Cecile Cruzada, however, was not pleased with his wards’ lack of connection against the Griffins that enabled the latter to take the first two sets.

But she was proud of how the Sealions recovered and snatched the victory.

“Siguro na-sobrahan sila sa kumpyansa kaya ganun yung nilaro nila pero buti na lang nakaahon, nakahabol kami kaya ayun nanalo pa. Wala kasi silang communication, ‘di na nage-enjoy, wala ng first ball, kaya ayun biglang bumagsak talaga,” said Cruzada.