Kai Sotto of the Hiroshima Dragonflies. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kai Sotto just fell short of another double-double in the Hiroshima Dragonflies' 87-83 win over the Ibaraki Robots in the B.League, Sunday at the Adastria Mito Arena.

The Filipino center tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in just 22 minutes to help the Dragonflies stretch their winning streak to three games.

Hiroshima now has a 31-11 record in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

The Dragonflies built a 49-37 lead at the break but were held to just seven points in the third period by the Robots. Hiroshima regained its bearings in the fourth quarter, however, to deal Ibaraki another defeat.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. led Hiroshima with 22 points while Dwayne Evans II had 15 points.

Carl Tamayo started anew for the Ryukyu Golden Kings in their 69-58 triumph over the Shinshu Brave Warriors, but he went 0-of-8 from the field in a scoreless stint.

The former University of the Philippines standout had four rebounds, a steal and a block in 14 minutes.

Josh Dunca had 16 points and former Meralco import Allen Durham added 15 as Ryukyu improved to 33-9 in the season.

Ray Parks Jr. did not play but the undermanned Nagoya Diamond Dolphins still pulled off a 92-91 triumph over Osaka Evessa, giving them a 29-13 record.

Other Filipinos suffered heavy losses, however, with Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz absorbing an 83-62 beating against powerhouse Chiba Jets at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright had 14 points and three boards in the loss that dropped them to 16-26.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix lost in an overtime heartbreaker to the Sendai 89ers, 86-83.

Ravena had 15 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in the defeat.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes were beaten 94-85 by the Toyoma Grouses at the Toyoma City Gymnasium, with the older Ravena going scoreless in 19 minutes. Shiga is now 6-36 for the season.

