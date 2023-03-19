TNT's Hollis-Jefferson spearheads Best Import race

Christian Standhardinger in action for Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Christian Standhardinger surged to the top of the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) ranks after stepping up for Barangay Ginebra in the absence of injured Japeth Aguilar.

The Fil-German accumulated 42.8 statistical points by the end of the eliminations, built around solid numbers of 22.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in nine games played to help the reigning champions take the no. 3 seed heading into the playoffs.

This was after he became the main option of the Kings at the low block following the MCL sprain suffered by Aguilar.

Following Standhardinger in the BPC race are San Miguel duo of CJ Perez and June Mar Fajardo at second and third place, respectively.

Perez tallied 39.3sps (20.7 ppg. 6.7rpg. and 4.4 apg) as Fajardo posted 37.6sps while leading the league in rebounding with an average of 12.8 before going out with an MCL injury.

Two TNT Tropang Giga occupied the fourth and fifth spots behind Calvin Oftana (36.1sps) and Roger Pogoy (35.8sps).

Completing the Top 10 are Barangay Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo (33.5sps), scoring leader Juami Tiongson of Terrafirma with 33.30sps and a league-best 25.6 points average, Maverick Ahanmisi of Converge (33.27sps), Magnolia's Calvin Abueva (32.6sps), and TNT sophomore Mikee Williams (32.5sps).

Meanwhile, Talk 'N Text's Rondae Hollis Jefferson is the leading Best Import candidate.

The Tropang Giga reinforcement had 59.0 SPs on 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.4 assists, and a block in five games he played.

