From Alveo Ironman 70.3 Facebook page

A strong field of endurance athletes, including 18 pros and a slew of age-group bidders from record 46 countries, braces for a grueling race when the Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao Philippines fires off on March 26 at Azuela Cove.

Organizers of the event have guaranteed the best racing experience for the huge field all geared up for a test of power, speed and stamina in the highly-popular race to be disputed over the 1.9k swim-90k bike-21k run distance.

Following Davao’s successful staging of the Ironman 70.3 in 2018 and 2019 ruled by Mexico’s Mauricio Mendez and Germany’s Markus Rolli, respectively, the racecourse has been spruced up to championship condition one week before the blue-ribbon event is held.

“We have set a fantastic race at the same racecourse they have enjoyed while making improvements along the way. We have maintained a fast but challenging swim, a single loop flat bike layout, and a hot and punishing run course,” said race director Neville Manaois.

“It’s been too long since we last raced here in Davao. Now that we are back, we are very excited to welcome all the participants,” added Manaois.

“We have enhanced our operations and support to give the participants the best race experience as possible.”

Heading the cast in the centerpiece division, the only pro race slated this year, are Portugal’s Filipe Azevedo, Tuan Chun Chang of Taiwan and Aussies Matthew Tonge and Nick Carling, while the seasoned Dimity-Lee Duke and fellow Aussie Sarah Crowley and United Arab Emirates’ Lottie Lucas of United Arab Emirates are tipped to dispute the women’s crown.

Other age-group titles to be disputed in the event are 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and 65-69.

For details, log on to ironman.com/im703-davao-philippines-athletes.