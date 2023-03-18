Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay had big shoes to fill when he had to assume the main roamer and playmaker role for Omega Esports.

Filling in for MPL Hall of Legends Inductee Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog, Mikko had to brace through pressure and the backlash that came from a lackluster performance in the first half of the season.

But the last couple of games saw Mikko deliver, and for Omega technical coach Jomie "P4kbet" Abalos, Mikko made the biggest improvement among the team's wards.

"Sobrang importante niya sa team kasi dati nangangapa ngapa mas marami hindi niya alam kung tama ba ang gagawin niya. Yung mga early season tapos ngayon, mas mabilis siyang ... Siguro siya yung pinaka-nag-grow," P4kbet said in a post-match interview after winning 2-0 against Onic.

"Dapat siya yung mga gumagawa sa play sa team para magawa ang trabaho ng team. Ngyaon sobrang laki ng improvement ni Mikko."

Mikko was an integral part in Omega's back-to-back wins against TNC Pro Team and Onic Philippines, averaging 8 assists across 5 games for both matches.

He scored the most dimes in the Game 1 loss against Onic, grabbing 13 assists when he used Franco. He remained a crucial part as the Barangay clinched the reverse sweep, getting 7 assists each en route to the comeback win.

P4kbet admitted that Omega had to return to the drawing board as they braced for the void that came with P4kbet's absence.

Now, he is happy Mikko's impact helped brace for that impact as he grew.

"Nung nawala si Ch4knu bumalik sa una ang team. Nawala na kasi yung tinatawag na strong form. Sobrang kailangan gawa agad parang hindi ka na gagawa. Sobang laki ng impact na nagiging ganon na si Mikko," he said.