Ben Phillips made his debut for the La Salle men's volleyball team against Adamson. UAAP Media

As De La Salle University was on its way to a bounce back win against Adamson University, Green Spikers head coach Arnold Laniog made a fascinating substitution and fielded Ben Phillips.

The 6-foot-8 Phillips, who also donned the green and white in men’s basketball, made sure to seize the opportunity and scored a quick attack to give the DLSU a 21-17 advantage in the third set.

“Sobrang excited ako at sobrang nervous kasi hindi ko alam (na papasok ako) sa court. As soon as sabi ni Coach oy pasok na, (sabi ko) totoo ba,” shared Phillips.

“So I was just really excited kasi I really worked hard with the team and I’m really thankful that they took me into their family and the coaching staff has been really really helpful with my training,” the dual-sport athlete added.

Green Spiker Noel Kampton expressed his pride for Phillips, who has been practicing with the volleyball team every day from 1 to 4 PM before heading to the men’s basketball practice, which usually ends at 7 PM.

“I keep telling Ben na, Ben you have that potential…Sobrang talino ni Ben. So pag maglalaro siya sa’min ang talino niya. Ang galing talaga ni Ben, wala akong masasabi,” the Kampton said.

Apart from his hectic schedule as an athlete, Phillips is also currently finishing his Master’s Degree and plans to pursue a doctoral degree in the future.

DLSU’s resident big man expressed his gratitude to Green Archers head coach Topex Robinson as the men's basketball team started to prepare for its Season 86 campaign.

“Thankful kay Coach Topex kasi he lets me do the cross training so sana, when I go to basketball season my legs, will be stronger (and) my vertical will be higher.”

