But HD Spikers fall short of setting record

The Cignal HD Spikers dropped a set for the first time in the conference. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Cignal needed an extra set to turn back a hard fighting National University-Archipelago side, 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, on Sunday at the end of the eliminations in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena.

Thus, the HD Spikers failed to complete its 10-game sweep without dropping a set.

They came close to claiming that record, but the Volley Builders pounced on their lackluster play in the third.

“Well, we accepted na talo talaga kami doon sa third set. Naging complacent kami nung third set e, pero hindi lang naman yun yung pina-kagoal namin,” said Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor.

“Nakakapanghinayang kasi history yun e, na walang nakatalo sa amin, pero hindi yun yung main objective namin. Ang main objective namin is to be in the championship, to be in the finals, and makabawi ulit sa pagkatalo namin last Conference."

Marck Espejo scored a game-high 16 points on eight attacks, four blocks and four aces and finished with 12 excellent receptions for the HD Spikers.

NU got 13 and 10 from Mac Bandola and Jan Abanilla, respectively.