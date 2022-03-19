Sibol athletes pose with Philippine Esports Organization, Smart, and Philippine Sports Commission's Ramon Fernandez in team's SEA Games campaign kick-off Thursday. Handout photo

MANILA—To kick off its Southeast Asian Games campaign, national esports team Sibol again embraced “Lakad Matatag” as the official battle cry at the regional competition, while unifying gamers across the country.

WATCH: Sibol athletes yell “Lakad Matatag” following their campaign kick-off to Hanoi. | via @mac_coloma pic.twitter.com/s8h8eclahN — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) March 17, 2022

It was first used at the 2019 SEA Games, where the Philippines bagged 5 podium finishes — 3 gold medals and 1 each for silver and bronze.

The catchphrase was popularized in multiplayer online video game Dota 2, where it was used as a chat wheel by professional teams to taunt their rivals.

One of the more popular teams that used the in-game voice line was The International 8 and 9 champs OG.

The “Lakad Matatag” voice line stemmed from a Fnatic vs. Team Secret gamecast by Marlon “Lon” Marcelo and Aldrin Paulo “Dunoo” Pangan, which was later used as an in-game feature as Dota chat wheel.

Dunoo, a popular caster in the scene, passed away last year due to COVID-19 complications.

Lon on Thursday shared the story behind Sibol's request to use "Lakad Matatag" as Sibol's slogan in 2019.

As co-owner of the line, Dunoo said his answer was a no-brainer.

“(Dunoo) said, ‘Bro kahit wala ako diyan, laban lang! Para sa Pilipinas yan! Let’s sign the deal',” Lon said.

(Dunoo said, Bro, even though I am not there, just fight. This is for the Philippines, let's sign the deal.)

“Kung para sa bayan ‘yan, why do we have to actually have royalties? Let’s give it for free, let’s push it.”

(If it is for the nation, why do we have to actually have royalties? Let’s give it for free, let’s push it.)

In the same presscon, Lon shared it was also an attempt to make "Lakad Matatag" the heartbeat of esports players across the country.

“Of course, if you are a caster, there is a monetary value in your voice. And I will never forget when they actually pitched na gamitin ’yung ‘Lakad Matatag’ para i-unify ’yung mga gamers all over the Philippines — casual gamer ka, PC gamer, console gamer — kahit anong gamer, ‘pag narinig ’yung ‘Lakad Matatag’, laban ’yan.”

(Of course, if you are a caster, there is a monetary value in your voice. And I will never forget when they actually pitched to use ‘Lakad Matatag’ to unify all gamers in the Philippines—casual gamers, PC gamers, console gamers—any type of gamer, whenever they hear ‘Lakad Matatag’, they will carry on.)

On a personal note, Lon also said he is devoting Sibol's adoption of “Lakad Matatag” this year as battle cry to him, who lost his life due to COVID-19.

“That’s why the story is ‘Muling Lumakad Matatag.’ And I dedicate this campaign to him and for those who suffered sa COVID,” Lon added.

Sibol completed its roster for the SEA Games last February, with a total of 55 athletes and 9 coaches.

The regional sporting event will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam from May 12 to 23.