Barangay Ginebra pulled off a shocker against Talk 'N Text with a 115-95 win Saturday night for a trip to the PBA Governors Cup semifinals.

Despite entering the playoffs with a twice-to-win disadvantage, the Gin Kings were able to complete a two-game conquest of the third-ranked Tropang GIGA at a crowded Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Import Justin Brownlee tallied 29 points, 18 rebounds, and 7 assists even as Scottie Thompson came close to completing a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

The Gin Kings, coming in sixth seed in the quarterfinals, also got 26 points from Japeth Aguilar and 22 points from LA Tenorio.

They will now face the winner between NLEX and Alaska in a best-of-5 semis.

Ginebra was so overwhelming in that game that it let by 21 points against the fancied TNT.

Mikey Williams had 17 points for TNT, while replacement import Leon Gilmore, who took over injured Aaron Fuller, settled for 14.

"It's really special," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone after the win. "I've only done it a few times in my career and so it's always super special to win a twice-to-beat disadvantage."

“And to do it against Chot Reyes. He is such a huge opponent. Chot, I just consider him one of the greatest coaches I’ve ever coached against.”

Cone said Fuller missing the game came as a big break for them.

“We had a lot of good fortune that shined on us. Fuller apparently got hurt and they brought in an import who apparently has been here for a while but it’s a lot different being in practice shape than game shape. We had some good fortune,” he said.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 115 – Brownlee 29, J. Aguilar 26, Tenorio 22, Thompson 17, Standhardinger 10, Pinto 7, Chan 4, Caperal 0, Enriquez 0, Ayaay 0.

TNT 95 – M. Williams 17, Gilmore 14, Castro 12, Erram 11, K. Williams 10, Pogoy 9, Rosario 7, Khobuntin 5, Montalbo 4, Cruz 3, Reyes 3, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Quarters: 25-29; 59-48; 96-74; 115-95.